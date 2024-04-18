In recent years, relations between Iran and Israel have entered a new phase, with Israel targeting Iran's senior commanders and strategic facilities, sparking a covert conflict between the two nations. The recent Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, followed by Iran's retaliatory targeting of Israel with missiles and drones, has escalated tensions between the two countries to a new level.

On the night of April 13, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force targeted Israel with hundreds of drones and missiles in what it said was retaliation for the assassination of senior commanders of its Quds Force.

However, what is notable here is that it was Iran’s first direct attack on Israel from its territory in response to the overt targeting of Tehran’s assets by Tel Aviv.

So, what lies behind the recent Iran-Israel tension that has captivated the world's attention for the past few days and pushed the region to the verge of a wider conflict?

Background of Iran-Israel tensions

The covert conflict between Iran and Israel is believed to have commenced with Israel’s clandestine sabotage operations within Iran and escalated to targeted assassinations in Syria. Since 2020, Iran has been subjected to various suspicious bombing attacks, all allegedly by Israel.

Over the past four years, Iran has experienced numerous explosions in different regions, allegedly orchestrated by the Israeli spy agency Mossad.

The most high-profile is the explosion at Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility on July 2, 2020. Iran's Supreme National Security Council said at that time they had identified the cause of the explosion but would disclose it at a later time due to security concerns.

The ambiguous statements from the Iranian government, indirect acknowledgements from Israeli officials, and various other indicators suggest a high likelihood that the explosion at the nuclear facility was a sabotage operation orchestrated by the Mossad.

Considering Mossad's significant intelligence and operational infrastructure within Iran, such a scenario does not appear improbable.

During the tenure of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the Israel desk within the Iranian Intelligence Ministry was found to be a Mossad operative and subsequently executed.

Also, the theft of sensitive documents concerning Iran's nuclear activities – regarded as national secrets – by Mossad in 2018 and its involvement in the assassinations of key figures within Iran's nuclear programme, all underscore the Israeli spy agency’s substantial capabilities within Iran.

In most cases, Mossad has got away with even murder. Those linked to Mossad’s operations within Iran, including the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, are yet to be apprehended.

In the aftermath of these sabotage operations, Israel openly began targeting and assassinating high-ranking commanders of the Iranian Quds Force.

Among those killed by Israel are prominent commanders such as Seyyed Razi Mousavi, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi. The spate of sabotage and assassinations revealed a fundamental truth: despite Iran's assertions to the contrary, it suffered from a significant intelligence vulnerability.

To mask this vulnerability, Iran chose to remain silent in the face of its setbacks.

High-value targets

The Israeli airstrike near the Syrian capital on December 25 last year represents the closest precedent to the attack carried out on April 1. Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a senior commander of the Quds Force, was killed in the Israeli airstrike in 2023.

Allegedly targeted due to his long-standing arms and logistical support to Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups in Syria, Seyyed Razi Mousavi was known as a close confidant and trusted associate of former Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

According to the Lebanese Aljadeed channel, Seyyed Razi Mousavi had resided in Syria with his family for the past 30 years and had even been granted a private room at the Syrian Defense Ministry.

Two days after his assassination, Brigadier General Ramadan Sharif, the spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, stated in a press conference, 'Martyr Razi had been responsible for providing advisory services and logistical support to the Axis of Resistance in Syria and Lebanon for over 25 years,' thereby emphasising Seyyed Razi Mousavi's extensive tenure within the Quds Force.

The profiles of Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi, who were killed on April 1, suggest that they had close ties to Seyyed Razi Mousavi.

Indeed, at the time of his death, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi served as the Commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, while Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi held the position of Coordination Commander within the Quds Force.

The loss of these two commanders represents the most significant blow to the Quds Force since the assassination of its former commander Qasem Soleimani.

The Quds Force