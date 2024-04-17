Long before jumbo jets shrunk the world and climate crisis became a global concern, there was something quaintly romantic about locomotive pilots hauling coal into the firebox of a steam engine as the whistling train chugged along through pastoral landscapes, billowing smoke into verdant skies.

The truth is that coal, one of the world's oldest energy sources, is also among the main emitters of carbon dioxide, accounting for 40% of emissions responsible for global warming.

Conversely, its accessibility and usefulness in industry make coal seemingly difficult to do without. Enter eco-friendly or green coal, an alternative energy source that is powering an ecological and economic revolution in parts of Africa.

Whether of sedimentary origin or acquired by burning wood, coal has been among the most commonly utilised energy sources for domestic and industrial uses since early humans discovered fire.

Ousmane Doumbia, who likes to rustle up a nice meal on weekends, often uses charcoal, which costs an average of 2,500 CFA franc a bag in his native Mali. "I use charcoal to infuse flavour, a smell that reminds me of the fish I used to eat on certain occasions in my village," he tells TRT Afrika.

Like Ousmane, a resident of the Malian capital of Bamako, 850 million Africans use charcoal.

Worldwide problem

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the annual consumption of firewood or charcoal is close to one cubic metre per person in Southeast Asia, Africa, countries south of the Sahara, and South America. The figure drops in countries where forests are becoming sparser.

In terms of industrial coal consumption — often the sedimentary kind — the electricity sector is the leading user. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that by 2023, global demand for coal rose to 8.53 billion tonnes.

The scale of consumption is growing despite industry and scientists agreeing that coal consumption is responsible for almost 40% of the carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.

Against this backdrop, Burkina Faso-based agriculture consultant Armel Kabore is convinced about green coal's economic and environmental potential.

"You can't talk about green coal or ecological coal without talking about biochar because green coal briquettes are produced from biochar. After the pyrolysis of these raw materials, the result is biochar, which can be used in agroecology as a fertiliser," he tells TRT Afrika.

Multiple benefits

Biochar has more than seven functions in soil, including regulating the pH level, a measure of acidity or alkalinity. It also increases water retention in the soil and provides the plant with the required mineral elements.