Israeli troops abuse UNRWA staff, Palestinian detainees: report
Staff members say they were subjected to beatings, treatment akin to waterboarding, threats of rape, electrocution and were forced to strip naked, among other forms of ill-treatment.
The Palestinian Prisoners Society has said Israel refuses to disclose information on the number of people from Gaza it has detained over the past six months, or on where they are being held. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 17, 2024

The UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) has said some of its staff members and other people detained by Israeli forces in Gaza were subjected to ill-treatment, including severe beatings.

In a report published on Tuesday, UNRWA said that staff that were detained, in some cases while performing official duties, were "held incommunicado".

They were "subjected to the same conditions and ill-treatment as other detainees," which it said included several different forms of abuse.

The agency said staff members had said they were subjected to beatings and treatment akin to waterboarding, threats of rape and electrocution, and were forced to strip naked, among other forms of ill-treatment.

"UNRWA has made official protests to the Israeli authorities about the reported treatment of Agency staff members while they were in Israeli detention centres," it said.

"UNRWA has not received any response to these protests to date."

The military and the Israel Prison Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the claims in the UNRWA report.

'Made to act like animals'

The Palestinian Prisoners Society has said Israel refuses to disclose information on the number of people from Gaza it has detained over the past six months, or on where they are being held.

UNRWA has documented the release of 1,506 detainees from Gaza, including 43 children and 84 women, by the Israeli authorities through the Kerem Shalom crossing as of April 4.

The freed detainees were subjected to "insults and humiliation such as being made to act like animals or getting urinated on," according to UNRWA.

In addition, they reported the "use of loud music and noise, deprivation of water, food, sleep and toilets, denial of the right to pray and prolonged use of tightly locked handcuffs causing open wounds."

"Detainees were threatened with prolonged detention, injury or the killing of family members if they did not provide requested information," UNRWA said.

In most reported detention incidents, "the IDF forced males, including children, to strip down to their underwear."

UNRWA also documented at least one occasion where males sheltering in an UNRWA installation "were forced to strip naked and were detained while naked."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
