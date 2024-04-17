TÜRKİYE
Türkiye extends condolences to Pakistan amid devastating floods
Türkiye expresses condolences for the lives lost in the floods in Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared a state of emergency in the southwest and ordered relief aid to affected areas. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
April 17, 2024

Türkiye has expressed condolences for those killed in floods in Pakistan.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the floods in the Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Türkiye wishes "Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives" and extended "condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Pakistan."

At least 63 people were killed from heavy rains and lightning strikes that began April 13.

Houses were destroyed, and severe damage was also recorded to infrastructure.

Severe weather conditions

The heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc across Pakistan, particularly affecting the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Punjab province, which have experienced the highest toll in terms of casualties and damages.

Dozens of houses collapsed, landslides occurred, and trees were uprooted due to torrential rains.

The capital, Islamabad, and southwestern Balochistan province also suffered significant losses.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared a state of emergency in the southwest and ordered relief aid to affected areas.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is on high alert in anticipation of further severe weather conditions.

