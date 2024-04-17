Türkiye and other countries of the Middle East do not want outside nations to bring their own conflicts into the region, the Turkish foreign minister has exclaimed amidst fears of an escalation following Iran's drone and missile attack against Israel.

"We have been reiterating Israel's moves would cause a regional war. Last week showed such a risk is still here to stay," Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday during a press conference alongside his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

"We, as countries of the region, don't want third parties to bring their own conflicts to this geography," he stressed.

Fidan emphasised that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been trying to drag the region into a war to "ensure his grasp on power," all the while receiving unconditional backing from Western nations.

The top diplomat, who recently held talks with the chairperson of Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniya in Qatar, reiterated that Türkiye is "striving to realise a two-state solution" through diplomacy.

"Hamas officials told me they will abolish the armed wing and continue as a political party when a Palestinian state is established," Fidan said.

Hamas, a resistance movement

He also criticised "Israeli propaganda" for portraying Hamas as a terrorist organisation "like Daesh, rather than a national resistance movement.”

According to Fidan, this portrayal of Hamas finds favour with "some actors in the West and international public opinion."

He called on countries "with influence over Israel," particularly the US, to unite and urge Israel to stop its actions.

Fidan also addressed ongoing discussions with his Qatari counterpart about further collaborative efforts to address the plight of the Palestinian people.