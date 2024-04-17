Since Israel's invasion of Gaza last October, largely using weapons provided by the United States, more Americans have begun looking into how they can stop funding a genocide.

The US provides Israel with over $3 billion each year in military aid, an amount that has increased since October. And since the end of World War II, the US has provided more military aid to Israel than any other country in the world, to the tune of $317 billion.

After removing Social Security and Medicare, which are dedicated trust funds raised and spent separately from income taxes, the War Resisters League asserts that military spending accounts for 45 percent of federal expenditures.

For President Biden’s proposed budget for 2025, this will amount to $2.52 trillion.

All of that money comes from US taxpayers, whether they like it or not. But a resistance movement is growing.

War tax resistance

The National War Tax Resistance Coordinating Committee (NWTRCC) was founded in 1982 by a coalition of groups working to maintain and build a national movement of resistors to military taxes.

Essentially, war tax resistance means refusing to pay some or all of one's federal income taxes or living in ways that eliminate tax liability.

The exact number of people who conscientiously refuse to pay their taxes is hard to determine, but we believe it is well over 10,000. Before the invasion of Gaza, the NWTRCC had 40,000 unique visitors to our website each year. Now, we have nearly 20,000 unique visitors each month.

In early November, as more people discovered NWTRCC's website, our server crashed. This happened two more times in late 2023, until we had properly upgraded our website to handle the increased demand.

People are coming to our website to learn how to decrease the amount of federal income taxes automatically withheld from their paychecks. They also want to know how much actual risk is involved with refusing to pay these taxes.

In the US, it is a crime to willfully fail to pay one's taxes. However, in recent decades the IRS has for the most part not criminally prosecuted war tax resisters as long as they did not file a fraudulent return by understating income or taking unwarranted deductions.

Endless war

In addition to the current situation in Gaza, the United States has continued its endless "War on Terror" through drone warfare in places like Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen. The US also maintains a strong global military presence through over 800 overseas military bases.

War tax resistance is another form of conscientious objection. For those of us who would refuse to participate in military service, how can we in good conscience fund war? This question prompted many Americans to become war tax resisters during the Vietnam War and beyond.