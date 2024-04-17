Four months after a contentious congressional hearing led to the resignations of two Ivy League presidents, Columbia University's president has appeared before the same committee and unequivocally denounced anti-Semitism on her campus, rebutting claims that she has allowed Columbia to become a hotbed of hatred.

"Anti-Semitism has no place on our campus, and I am personally committed to doing everything I can to confront it directly," Columbia President Nemat Shafik said in an opening statement on Wednesday.

Shafik was originally asked to testify at the House Education and Workforce Committee's hearing in December, but she declined citing scheduling conflicts.

The Columbia university president said the school has suspended 15 students and taken disciplinary action against several faculty members.

"We have 37,000 students and I think the numbers that we are talking about who are crossing these lines are, you know, a very, very small number," she said.

The hearing came after the University of Southern California cancelled plans this week for a May 10 graduation speech by a Muslim student over what it said were safety concerns.

Pro-Israel groups had criticised the selection of Asna Tabassum as the class valedictorian, accusing her of being pro-Palestine.

'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free'

During the testimony, Representative Lisa McClain, a Republican from Michigan, asked the Columbia president if phrases such as "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" or "long live intifada" are anti-Semitic.

Shafik won't say if it was a "hurtful" slogan, simply stating, "I hear them as such, some people don't."

The Columbia leader did acknowledge cases of anti-Semitism but said it's far from pervasive, describing instead a campus split mostly over political differences. The "vast majority" of demonstrations have been peaceful, she said, and officials have worked to unite students.

"I have spent most of my time since becoming president on these issues, holding over 200 meetings with groups of students, faculty, alumni, donors, parents, some of whom are here, and 20 meetings with other university presidents to learn from each other."