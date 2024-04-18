In the heart of besieged Gaza, within the densely populated Nuseirat camp, a chilling new Israeli strategy has been unfolding under the cover of darkness.

The Israeli army is reportedly using sound — a tool both invisible and invasive — as a weapon to terrorise the war-weary people, in a haunting manifestation of modern warfare.

At night the silence of the camp is shattered by harrowing screams and desperate cries of babies. These terrifying sounds of distress are broadcasted from Israeli quadcopter drones hovering unseen, according to eyewitnesses.

According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, a noted Geneva-based rights organisation, "Sound of women screaming and babies crying was heard late at night on both Sunday and Monday. When some of the residents went out to investigate and tried to help, they were shot at by Israeli quadcopter drones."

The sounds, it appears, are designed to evoke a visceral response, to pull at the heartstrings of anyone within earshot, compelling them to venture into the open.

Testimonies collected by the Euro-Med Monitor team paint a vivid picture of the horror.

A young man, voice trembling as he recalls the incident, speaks of hearing pleas for help at night, only to discover a chilling absence when he stepped out — a mirage. No sooner had he realised the deception, the night erupted in gunfire, forcing him and others to flee for their lives.