Thursday, April 18, 2024

1803 GMT — The US has said it will vote against on a UN Security Council resolution granting the observer state of Palestine full membership at the UN.

"It remains the US view that the most expeditious path toward statehood is through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, with the support of the US and other partners," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

"The United States is voting no on this proposed Security Council resolution," Patel said before a Security Council vote on a draft resolution presented by Algeria.

1855 GMT — Spain argues for the recognition of a Palestinian state in UN

The Spanish foreign minister made an impassioned plea for the international community to recognise the state of Palestine during the UN Security Council debate.

Jose Manuel Albares said the establishment of a Palestinian state, and its recognition as a full UN member, is not only a “question of justice” but the “only viable option for peace.”

"The risk of regional escalation is more pressing than ever, there is no alternative other than to direct our efforts towards a political solution," he said.

1754 GMT — Full UN membership to 'alleviate historical injustices': Palestine

Palestine's representative at the UN Security Council has said granting Palestine a full membership in the UN "would alleviate some of the historical injustices endured by the Palestinian people," state news agency Wafa reported.

Ziad Abu Amr, UN special representative of the observer state of Palestine, made his statement ahead of voting on the Palestine membership bid at the Security Council.

Abu Amr said granting Palestine the full membership "would open broad prospects for achieving genuine peace and safeguarding the two-state solution."

1736 GMT — Circumstances in Gaza still dire and more needs to be done: US

The humanitarian circumstances in Gaza are still dire and Israel needs to do more to allow more aid into the strip and coordinate with aid agencies on deconfliction, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel has said.

"There has been some measurable progress that we've seen when it comes to humanitarian aid getting into Gaza," Patel told a press briefing. "But the circumstances within Gaza continue to be dire and more absolutely needs to be done. The crisis that we're seeing demands rapid expansion of these efforts."

1732 GMT — Palestinians 'prey to violent acts' in occupied West Bank: Switzerland

Switzerland has condemned the violence of illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, saying that those perpetrators must be held accountable.

"We must not lose sight of the situation in the West Bank, where violence has reached record levels," Pascale Baeriswyl, Swiss envoy to the UN, told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

Recalling last weekend's attacks against Palestinians around Ramallah and Nablus, she said: "The Palestinian population in particular is prey to violent acts by Israeli settlers."

1648 GMT — Algeria pushes for Palestinian UN membership, urges two-state solution

Algeria has called for granting Palestine full membership in the United Nations Security Council.

"The time has come to make Palestine a fully recognised state in the United Nations,” Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said during a UN session to vote on a draft resolution presented by Algeria, calling for Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations.

He added: "The Palestinians have a historic right to establish their state, and the Security Council has a historical responsibility to take urgent action to enforce the two-state solution."

1642 GMT — Israel involved in illegal settler actions: Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused the Israeli military of involvement in illegal Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the displacement of 20 communities, with at least seven communities entirely uprooted since Oct. 7, 2023.

HRW investigated attacks that forcibly displaced all residents of Khirbet Zanuta and Khirbet al-Ratheem south of Hebron, al-Qanub east of Hebron, and Ein al-Rashash and Wadi al-Seeq, east of Ramallah, in October and November 2023.

A report by HRW highlighted illegal Israeli settlers' acts against Palestinians during the ongoing hostilities in Gaza, including assaults, torture, sexual violence, theft, death threats, and demolitions of homes and schools.

1640 GMT — Turkish president calls for unified Western response against Israel's actions in Gaza

The Turkish president has urged a united response from Western countries on Israel's actions in Gaza, just like they reacted to Iran's recent retaliatory strikes.

"We've seen Western countries respond unanimously to Iran's retaliation. Same actors now need to unite in telling Israel 'enough'," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan in Ankara.

1537 GMT — Houthis claim attacks on 98 vessels since start of campaign

Yemen's Houthi have said they have attacked almost 100 vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in months of strikes that have disrupted global shipping.

In a speech broadcast Al-Masira channel, Houthi leader Abdel Malek al Houthi announced new attacks against eight ships, adding that "the total number of enemy-linked vessels targeted has reached 98".

The attacks on vessels deemed linked to Israel or its allies have had "a massive effect and have been a success", the rebel leader said.

1435 GMT — Palestinian football body urges FIFA to terminate Israel's membership

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) has urged FIFA to expel the Israel Football Association (IFA) from the Zurich-based organization because of that country’s human rights violations in Gaza.

PFA demanded the termination of the IFA's membership due to their continued inclusion of football teams in the territory of another association, Palestine, in their national league, it said in an application.

"All the football infrastructure in Gaza has been either destroyed or seriously damaged, including the historic stadium of Al Yarmuk, which was turned by the Israeli occupation into a concentration camp, as documented by more than one international organisation. Israeli bulldozers dug up the pitch just to destroy it," it said.

1430 GMT — Israel kills 485 health workers in Gaza since Oct. 7: media office

Since Oct.7, 485 health workers and 66 civil defence officials have been killed in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

A statement by the Media Office in Gaza reported that the Israeli army "has committed 3,002 massacres in Gaza Strip since Oct. 7."

The statement stated that 14,685 children and 9,670 women were killed in the Israeli army's attacks on the coastal enclave, and 7,000 people were under the rubble or missing.

It underlined that 72 percent of the victims of Israeli attacks are women and children.

1427 GMT — Palestinians exhume bodies from mass graves at Gaza hospital

Thirty bodies of Palestinians were recovered from two mass graves at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the government media office has said.

The Israeli army launched a 14-day military raid on the hospital, the largest in Gaza, last month before withdrawing from there on April 1.

"The bodies were found in two graves outside the emergency and kidney departments at the hospital," Salama Marouf, head of the media office, said in a statement. He said 12 of the victims have been identified.

"Women, elderly people and wounded patients were among the extracted bodies," Marouf said. "Some of the victims were handcuffed and stripped of their clothes, which indicates that they were executed in cold blood," he added.

1413 GMT — Israel's war on Gaza created 'humanitarian hellscape' — UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"I reiterate my calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza," Guterres said.

"In Gaza, six and a half months of Israeli military operations have created a humanitarian hellscape," he lamented, and while he said Israel had made "limited progress" on allowing more aid into the territory, he called for more to be done.

"Our aid operations are barely functional. They cannot operate in an organised, systematic way; they can only seize opportunities to deliver aid whenever and wherever possible," he said.

1359 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex

Scores of illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

Around 225 illegal settlers entered the site through al-Mugharbah Gate, west of the mosque, under police protection, the state news agency Wafa reported.

1319 GMT — WFP convoys enter northern Gaza for 'first time' through Erez crossing

The UN World Food Program (WFP) has announced that three convoys belonging to the program crossed into northern Gaza via the Erez crossing "for the first time."

"This week in Gaza, 3 WFP convoys with enough food and wheat flour for nearly 80,000 people crossed into the north from the Erez crossing for the first time," the UN organization said on X.

It noted that 392 trucks carrying food had entered Gaza in April, a number equal to March but half compared to January 2023, before the hostilities began in Gaza.

1155 GMT — Thousands lack proper healthcare services in northern Gaza: ministry

More than 730,000 people lack proper healthcare services in northern Gaza, the Health Ministry has warned.

"The Israeli occupation deliberately destroyed the healthcare system in Gaza City and the northern provinces," ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al Qudra said in a statement.

He said the destruction of al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza, "has dealt a deadly blow to the healthcare system in Gaza." "This has left more than 730,000 people in northern Gaza without real healthcare services," he added.

1144 GMT — UN experts express 'deep' concern over 'systemic destruction' of schools in Gaza

UN experts have expressed "deep" concern over attacks on schools, universities, teachers, and students in Gaza, raising alarm over the "systemic destruction" of the Palestinian education system.