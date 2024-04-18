Australia's prime minister has said he will consider granting citizenship to a Pakistani security guard wounded in the deadly Sydney shopping centre knife attack, while the victim of a separate stabbing attack in Sydney, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, said he forgave his attacker.

Asked in a radio interview if the Australian government would entertain security guard Muhammad Taha's citizenship request, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday: "Yes, we certainly will."

Albanese described the killing of the other fellow Pakistani guard, Faraz Tahir, as a "tragedy".

"This other person, Muhammad Taha, he confronted this guy, the perpetrator, Joel Cauchi, on Saturday. And it just shows extraordinary courage," the prime minister said.

Albanese said that both men put themselves in danger to protect Australians they did not know.

"That's the sort of courage that we want to say thank you to, frankly."

Taha reportedly said he believed he "deserved recognition and consideration for citizenship" after being stabbed.

In a bedside interview with The Australian, Taha said he was attacked just after Tahir, one of the six people killed at the Westfield shopping complex in Bondi Junction.

Taha has a graduate visa due to expire in less than a month, the paper said.

Bishop forgives church attacker