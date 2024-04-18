Google has terminated 28 employees' contracts for their involvement in a 10-hour sit-in at two of the tech giant's offices in California and New York City, protesting the company's ties with Israel.

In response to the Tuesday protests led by a group called No Tech For Apartheid against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud contract with Israel, Google on Wednesday fired 28 employees accused of taking part in the protests.

"This evening, Google indiscriminately fired over two dozen workers, including those among us who did not directly participate in yesterday’s historic, bicoastal 10-hour sit-in protests," said a post on X by No Tech For Apartheid.

Chris Rackow, Google's head of global security, emphasised the company's zero-tolerance policy towards the behavior of the protesters in a memo sent to all employees that also circulated on social media.

"Behaviour like this has no place in our workplace and we will not tolerate it," it said.

"Following investigation, today we terminated the employment of twenty-eight employees found to be involved. We will continue to investigate and take action as needed," it added.

Related Google employees protest over company's ties with Israel

'Flagrant act of retaliation'

In a response, No Tech For Apartheid condemned the move, calling it a "flagrant act of retaliation."

"This flagrant act of retaliation is a clear indication that Google values its $1.2 billion contract with the genocidal Israeli government and military more than its own workers," the group said.

About 10 hours into the protests, police arrested groups of employees in both New York and California, the group reported on X.