Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said his country supports Palestine’s bid for full UN membership.

The UN Security Council will vote on Thursday on a draft resolution for Palestine to become a full UN member.

The resolution requires nine votes in favour to pass with a condition that none of the five permanent members - the US, the UK, France, Russia and China - votes against.

Maltese Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, who holds the UN Security Council's rotating presidency for April, has said that the council has been unable to reach a consensus on the issue.

"However, the majority were very clearly in favour to move on with membership," during a closed-door meeting, said.

"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has caused a humanitarian disaster," state-run Global Times quoted Wang as saying.

He called for an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire and the swift establishment of a humanitarian aid mechanism to prevent further escalation.