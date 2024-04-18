"Nature" has become a musical artist with the help of stars including Brian Eno, Ellie Goulding and Aurora -- part of a United Nations initiative to raise conservation funds.

Music platforms will have "Nature" as an official artist from Thursday, collaborating on tracks such as a remix of Goulding's "Brightest Blue" featuring Amazonian birdsong and the sounds of a Colombian rainforest.

Eno has reworked his collaboration with David Bowie, "Get Real", to include the cries of hyenas, rooks and wild pigs. At the same time, Indian superstar Anuv Jain adds Indian rainfall to his recent single "Baarishein".

Other contributors include UMI featuring V from BTS, Bomba Estereo and London Grammar.

Spotify will include all the songs in a special "Feat. Nature" playlist, while the individual tracks will be available on other platforms.

Music for conservation efforts