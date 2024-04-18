CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Nature' joins music platforms for UN conservation project
Spotify will include all the songs in a special "Feat. Nature" playlist, while the individual tracks will be available on other platforms.
'Nature' joins music platforms for UN conservation project
Brian Eno has reworked his collaboration with David Bowie, "Get Real", to include the cries of hyenas, rooks and wild pigs. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 18, 2024

"Nature" has become a musical artist with the help of stars including Brian Eno, Ellie Goulding and Aurora -- part of a United Nations initiative to raise conservation funds.

Music platforms will have "Nature" as an official artist from Thursday, collaborating on tracks such as a remix of Goulding's "Brightest Blue" featuring Amazonian birdsong and the sounds of a Colombian rainforest.

Eno has reworked his collaboration with David Bowie, "Get Real", to include the cries of hyenas, rooks and wild pigs. At the same time, Indian superstar Anuv Jain adds Indian rainfall to his recent single "Baarishein".

Other contributors include UMI featuring V from BTS, Bomba Estereo and London Grammar.

Spotify will include all the songs in a special "Feat. Nature" playlist, while the individual tracks will be available on other platforms.

Music for conservation efforts

RECOMMENDED

The project, Sounds Right, was set up by the Museum for the United Nations - UN Live, which hopes it will get a total of 600 million streams over four years, generating $40 million for biodiversity conservation and restoration projects in threatened ecosystems around the world.

"The goal of this evergreen initiative is to activate fans, raise funds, spark a global conversation about how we value nature, and inspire a sense of agency in our collective efforts to protect the planet," the organisers said in a statement.

Norwegian singer Aurora, who contributed "A Soul With No King", added: "The world is calling for us. And it has been for a really long time. We can feel deep inside of our very core that something is wrong."

"Working on the project, she said, "has mended something in me".

RelatedUN, ABBA launch CLIP to protect artists' intellectual rights amid AI era
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander