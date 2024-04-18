The history of a country is a collection of told facts, silenced facts, and invented facts. This jumble of facts leads to some difficult questions - especially if they come from your own child.

My daughters often ask me: When is Cuba's National Day? Nothing I tell them sounds convincing. I give them ambiguous answers that don't quite hit the mark. Many more questions follow: And what happens on that day? What is Cuba's traditional dress? What do Cubans traditionally eat? The vagueness of my answers only increases.

My daughters learned what constitutes a country in terms of traditions and symbols in Norway, where they have lived since they were two years old.

Like their parents, they were born in Cuba but have only returned a handful of times, less than we would like, so their memories are largely reconstructions based on photos, videos, and stories that vary slightly each time they are told.

May 17th is Norway’s National Day. It’s an important day for its people and they celebrate it for the signing of the Constitution of 1814, which marked Norway's independence from Denmark.

Few countries celebrate their independence day like the Nowegians do. They gather in large numbers in what is mostly a civilian affair that takes precedence over show of military power.

The Norwegian traditions of what to eat, what to wear, and what to do on this day are very clear.

Norway is my daughters’ model country. That's why they can't understand when I tell them that there is no such thing as a National Day in Cuba, that, well, there is, but it is not celebrated.

A forgotten history

What is commemorated in Cuba is October 10th, the day Carlos Manuel de Céspedes gave freedom to his slaves in 1868 to begin the fight for independence.

The other commemoration, not necessarily a celebration, is January 1st, the date marking Fidel Castro's rise to power. There is also July 26th, considered the Day of National Rebellion because that day in 1953 marks the beginning of the struggle that ended in 1959, with the Cuban Revolution.

All of these dates have been declared holidays in Cuba, but none of them have national traditions to uphold, no typical dress is worn, no specific activities are carried out with children, and don't even mention food.

Both January 1st and July 26th are directly linked to the process led by Fidel Castro. Likewise, the government's narrative has always been that the triumph of 1959 was nothing more than a new chapter in the armed uprising of October 10th, 1868, so this historical day has also been associated with the current government.

In much of Latin America, the national day has to do with independence from the Spanish empire. This is the case in Colombia (July 20th), in Venezuela (July 5th), and in Mexico (September 16th).

The day Cuba officially acquired independence was May 20th, 1902, the date on which the Cuban flag was first raised alone at Castillo del Morro.

In this way, Cuba became a Republic, a discredited one with terms like pseudo-republic or neo-colonial republic, because the idea has been spread that it is not until Castro's arrival that the country acquired the character of a fully independent republic.

Therefore, May 20th passes each year on the island without much significance, not even recognised as a holiday, but a large part of the Cuban diaspora has tried to rescue it and give the date a new life.

That day has been described as “the most beautiful day Cuba has ever had”, when after thirty years of war and four years of American intervention, Cuba finally achieved its independence from Spain. It was a day of celebration, relief, and popular rejoicing.