TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish combat drones help Mali control its land: Minister
Two countries agreed on legal legislation that improves the investment environment, moves to boost trade volume, and expands infrastructure services and sectoral cooperation, says Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır.
Turkish combat drones help Mali control its land: Minister
The ministers agreed to focus on mutual investments and infrastructure projects to ensure a continuous hike in bilateral trade, Kacır said. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
April 18, 2024

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are of great help to Mali to control its lands, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Abdoulaye Diop has said.

Speaking at the fourth term Türkiye-Mali Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting held in the capital Ankara, Diop underlined the strong cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence and security on Thursday.

Diop noted that the use of combat drones helped Mali achieve results that are "appreciated today".

The country is willing to transform areas such as agriculture, textile and mining, with "reliable, friendly and strategic partners like Türkiye," he added.

RECOMMENDED

On his part, Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the two countries agreed on legal legislation that improves the investment environment, moves to boost trade volume, and expands infrastructure services and sectoral cooperation, especially in the defence industry.

The ministers agreed to focus on mutual investments and infrastructure projects to ensure a continuous hike in bilateral trade, Kacır said.

RelatedTürkiye strives to become fully independent in defence industry: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander