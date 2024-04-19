AT: I have not been given any guidelines - I was scheduled to have a meeting with the Communications Director last week to go over the speech preparation, but that meeting was cancelled. If I was given the opportunity to speak, I would have addressed my fellow classmates with words of hope and encouragement. I would let them know that throughout our lives, we are all thinkers, learners, and students, and our education is a luxury that much of the world does not enjoy. That is why we are responsible for using our education to make the world a better place for everyone.

If USC changed course and allowed you to speak, how would your speech be different after this experience?

AT: I don’t think that the content of my speech would be much different - the same themes I wanted to address before of hope and making the world a better place still resonate now, possibly even more deeply in light of what has transpired.

What has been the reaction of your school community to the cancellation of your speech? Peers/teachers? Do you feel supported during all of this? AT: I feel an overwhelming sense of support from my peers as well as faculty and staff. We’re sparking some important conversations about our values at a magnitude I never dreamed of— from home here in Los Angeles to as far as South Africa. I’ve also received support from so many people, from a student I used to coach debate for almost 10 years ago to Bella Hadid, other influential people I look up to, and politicians. I feel so grateful. We’re making lemonade out of lemons.

When it comes to free speech on campus, what kind of precedent do you think cancelling your speech will set?

AT: A pretty dangerous one. Cancelling my speech is a message inconsistent with the spirit of academia and inconsistent with the unifying values USC purports to uphold. Students must be made to feel that they can safely express their beliefs and values, especially as academic institutions have historically been hotbeds for activism.

Can you please tell us a bit more about your minor in genocide studies? What prompted you to study this? And did Israel ever come up in class discussions? AT: My minor in Resistance to Genocide examines the ways in which we can prevent, relieve, and end genocide. I always tell people that it was the best decision I made during my sophomore year. My engineering classes taught me how to think in black and white, but this minor allowed me to explore more of the complexities in the grey. I’ve examined the rich Armenian history in Jerusalem, for example, and the appreciation for human life gained through such classes has informed my Palestinian advocacy.

The link in your bio is pretty tame compared to some of the other material on the internet about Israel and Gaza. How do you feel about the response you've gotten during interviews with US networks about it?

AT: The link in my bio is merely to provide information to my friends on social media regarding Palestine, with references to other sources so that people can learn more about what’s going on to educate ourselves. I hope that news networks take time to read through all of the information on the link rather than taking certain sentences out of context. At the end of the day, I encourage everyone to do their own reading and come to their own conclusions, remembering that equality is antithetical to hate.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I see USC as my home, and I am immensely grateful to feel the immense support coming from Trojans on campus and around the world.