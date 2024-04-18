Fifteen members of the storied Kennedy political family endorsed US President Joe Biden at a Philadelphia campaign event, with some joining him onstage, in a rebuke of Robert F. Kennedy Jr's independent bid for office.

"I don't want to become emotional, but what an incredible honour to have the support of the Kennedy family," Biden, 81, said on Thursday after 15 members of a politically storied family backed the Democrat against Donald Trump.

"I can only imagine how Donald Trump's outrageous lies and behaviour would have horrified my father, Robert F. Kennedy," Robert F. Kennedy Jr's younger sister Kerry Kennedy said at the Biden campaign event, calling Trump the most "anti-democratic president ever."

"Daddy stood for equal justice, human rights, and freedom from want and fear. Just as President Biden does today."

"A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for our democracy and our decency," Kerry Kennedy added.

She did not mention her candidate brother in her speech.

She added that she and her family were at the event because they felt obligated to do all they could to support Biden's campaign.

Kennedy family members are then expected to join local volunteers in door-knocking and phone-banking on Biden's behalf, campaign aides said.

RFK Jr.'s response

Robert F. Kennedy Jr — also known as RFK Jr. —said on social media platform X that he had heard some of his family was endorsing Biden.

"I am pleased they are politically active - it's a family tradition," he wrote.