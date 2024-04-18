The United States has deported more than 50 Haitian refugees and migrants, US and Haitian officials said, sending them back to a country which has been beset by spiraling gang violence in recent weeks.

In total, 52 Haitians landed at the airport in the city of Cap-Haitien on Thursday, a Haitian immigration official told the AFP news agency.

The repatriation flight was announced by a spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security.

"US policy is to return noncitizens who do not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States," the spokesperson said.

Since the end of February, powerful gangs have teamed up to launch a coordinated offensive across the Caribbean nation, attacking police stations, prisons, and the airport, leading to the resignation of prime minister Ariel Henry.

Human rights activists labelled the deportation flights "inhumane." They warned that the deportees are likely to become targets for the criminal factions that dominate much of the country.

In light of that worsening crisis, nearly 500 human rights organisations last month published a letter addressed to US officials including President Joe Biden, requesting a moratorium on deportations to Haiti.

"Today, in the absence of a functioning state, armed groups terrorise the population with systematic rape, indiscriminate kidnapping, and mass killing, all with impunity," the letter said.