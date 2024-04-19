Friday, April 19, 2024

1535 GMT—Thousands of Iranians have rallied nationwide to celebrate last week's retaliatory strikes on Israel, and to condemn Tel Aviv's alleged attack on the central city of Isfahan.

The demonstrations in Tehran and other cities were attended by thousands of people, with many waving flags and chanting slogans in support of the weekend's military action which included drones and missiles.

They chanted slogans to celebrate what they called the "victory" over Israel and also shouted anti-US and anti-Israel chants.

More updates 👇

1709 GMT— French police arrest man wearing fake explosive vest outside Iranian consulate

A man wearing a fake explosive vest and making threats was detained Friday outside the Iranian Consulate in Paris after police locked down the area, authorities said. His motive was unclear.

The incident came at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, and as Paris is on high-security alert as it gears up to host the Summer Olympics in three months.

The suspect had been convicted for setting fire to the Iranian Embassy gates last year in what he called a protest against the Iranian government, according to the Paris prosecutor's office.

1545 GMT—Israeli drones cause no damage or casualties in Isfahan: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said drones that sources say Israel fired at the city of Isfahan caused no damage or casualties, in comments made to the envoys of Muslim nations in New York and cited by Iranian media.

"The Zionist regime's media supporters, in a desperate effort, tried to make a victory out of their defeat, while the downed mini-drones have not caused any damage or casualties," Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying.

Tehran has indicated it has no plans for retaliation. Israel has made no public comment on the incident.

1430 GMT— Arab countries call for restraint, de-escalation following attack on Iran

Several Arab countries have called for restraint and de-escalation following an attack attributed to Israel targeting Iran and an end to the mutual retaliation between the two nations.

United Arab Emirates, Oman, Egypt, Jordan have issued statements for de-escalation following Israeli alleged attack on Iran

1428 GMT— Jordan detects no attempts to approach its airspace

Jordan has confirmed that it had not detected any attempts to approach its airspace following an attack on Iran which Western reports attributed to Israel.

"Jordan is concerned with preventing any encroachment on its borders or any infringement of its sovereignty," Jordanian government spokesperson Mahdi al Mubayidin told Al-Mamlakah TV.

He stressed that Jordan "will not allow itself to be a battleground for anyone."

1233 GMT— French police cordon off Tehran's Paris consulate

French police cordoned off the Iranian consulate in Paris and were preparing to enter it at the consulate's request, after a report that someone had come in with an explosive, a police source has said.

"A witness saw a man enter carrying a grenade or an explosive belt," the source said, adding that an elite police unit had been mobilised after the consulate requested an intervention.

An AFP journalist said the whole neighbourhood around the consulate in the capital's 16th district had been closed off and a heavy police presence was in place.

Paris transport company RATP on X, formerly Twitter, said traffic had been suspended on two metro lines that transit through stops close to the consulate.

The man has now been detained by French security forces.

1150 GMT— Germany’s Scholz calls on Israel, Iran not to escalate conflict

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Israel and Iran not to escalate the crisis further.

"Everyone must ensure now and in the near term that there is no further escalation," Scholz said during a party conference.

He underlined that Germany and its allies share this common position, but did not elaborate further on the reported attack on the Iranian province of Isfahan.

1147 GMT— Israeli 'aggression' on Iran is an escalation against the region: Hamas

Israel's "aggression" on Iran is an escalation against the region, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri has told Reuters.

"We call for expanding the scale of the engagement against the (Israeli) occupation in response to the war of genocide in Gaza and the escalation in the region," said Abu Zuhri.

1138 GMT— Israel gave US last-minute warning about drone attack on Iran: Italy

The United States told the Group of Seven foreign ministers that it received “last minute” information from Israel about a drone action in Iran, Italy’s foreign minister said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who chaired the meeting of ministers of industrialized countries, said the United States provided the information at a Friday morning session that was changed at the last minute to address the suspected attack.

1128 GMT— 'US 'not involved in any offensive operation': Blinken at G7

The United States was "not involved in any offensive operation", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said following reports that Israel had carried out revenge strikes on Iran.

"I'm not going to speak to these reported events. All I can say is for our part and all the members of the G7 our focus is on de-escalation", Blinken told a press conference on the Italian island of Capri.

1128 GMT— Eurozone bond yields tumble after reports of Israel's attack on Iran

Eurozone bond yields have fallen as investors tried to reduce risk ahead of the weekend after reports of an Israeli attack on Iran.

Israel launched an attack on Iran, sources said, in the latest exchange between the two adversaries. But Tehran played down the incident and indicated it had no plans for retaliation - a response that appeared gauged towards averting region-wide war.

"Today is likely to be all about geopolitics", said Chief Economist Europe at Jefferies.

0900 GMT— Israel minister slammed for implying Israel behind Iran blasts

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has come under severe criticism for harming Israel's strategy against Iran after he suggested Israel was behind blasts that rocked Iran.

Iran's state media reported that there were explosions in the central province of Isfahan, while a section of US media quoting American officials reported Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes on its arch-foe Iran.

When contacted by AFP, neither the Israeli military nor the government offered comments on the blasts.

But Ben Gvir, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition, wrote "Scarecrow!" on X, meaning feeble in Hebrew slang, a suggestion Israel was behind the blasts but its action was weak.

0738 GMT— Iran says no damage caused after Israeli attack

Sounds of heavy explosions were heard in at least two Iranian cities in the wee hours of Friday morning amid an alleged Israeli attack inside Iran.

Iranian authorities, however, downplayed the incidents and said the sound of explosions in the central Iranian city of Isfahan and the northwestern city of Tabriz was the result of Iranian air defence systems firing at “suspicious objects”, as reported by state media.

Officials insisted that all military and nuclear facilities located in and around the city of Isfahan were safe and no damage had been caused.

Iran’s space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian in a post on X said there was “no air attack from outside” of Iranian borders in Isfahan or other parts of the country.

Dalirian termed it a “failed attempt” to fly quadcopters that he said were “shot down.”

0632 GMT — No plan for immediate retaliation against Israel, senior Iranian official says

Iran has no plan for immediate retaliation against Israel, a senior Iranian official told Reuters, hours after sources said Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil.