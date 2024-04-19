Friday, April 19, 2024

1522 GMT — Russia currently has an advantage in the air, limiting Ukraine's ability to advance on the frontline, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told a virtual meeting of NATO defence ministers.

"It is obvious that now, while Russia has air advantage and can rely on its drone and rocket terror, our capabilities on the ground, unfortunately, are limited," Zelenskyy said.

1844 GMT — US would send weapons to Ukraine 'right away' if money approved: White House

The United States would send shipments of arms to Ukraine "right away" if a funding request to help Ukraine repel Russia is approved, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson looks set to push forward this weekend on a $95 billion aid bill for Kiev, Israel and other allies, despite a firestorm of protest from hardline Republicans that could lead to an attempt to oust him.

1641 GMT — US House advances $95B Ukraine-Israel package toward vote

The US House of Representatives advanced a $95 billion legislative package providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific in a broad bipartisan vote, overcoming hardline Republican opposition that had held it up for months.

Friday's procedural vote, which passed 316-94 with more support from Democrats than the Republicans who hold a narrow majority, advanced a package similar to a measure that passed the Democratic-majority Senate in February.

In addition to the aid for allies, the package includes a provision to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, sanctions targeting Hamas and Iran and to force China's ByteDance to sell social media platform TikTok or face a ban in the US.

1536 GMT — Netherlands to provide over $200M of extra military support for Ukraine

The Netherlands will provide more than $213.26 million of additional military support to Ukraine for air defence and artillery ammunition, said Dutch defence minister Kajsa Ollongren.

1520 GMT — Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot systems: Zelenskyy tells NATO

Ukrainian Zelenskyy has said his country needs at least seven Patriot air defence systems and pressed NATO leaders to hurry the supply of arms to his struggling forces.

"We need seven more Patriots or similar air defence systems - and it's a minimum number," Zelenskyy told a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

"This year we can't wait for decisions to be made," he added, urging Ukraine's backers to speed up their decision-making.

1455 GMT — NATO countries agree to give Ukraine more air defences: Stoltenberg

NATO countries have agreed to give Ukraine more air defences after desperate pleas from Kiev for advanced systems to shoot down Russian attacks, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"NATO has mapped out existing capabilities across the alliance and there are systems that can be made available to Ukraine. So I expect new announcements on air defence capabilities for Ukraine soon," Stoltenberg said after virtual talks between NATO defence ministers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

1417 GMT — Russia prioritises negotiation over confrontation but talks with Zelenskyy 'senseless': Lavrov

Russia consistently prioritizes negotiations over confrontation and military conflict, yet engaging in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proves senseless for many reasons, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

If the West genuinely seeks dialogue, it must first abandon the so-called "Zelenskyy formula," "an ultimatum" demanding Russia's surrender, withdrawal to 1991 borders, leadership trial, reparations, and weapon placement restrictions within a 200 km frontline zone, Lavrov said in an interview with Russian radio stations.

"All other issues - food, energy, nuclear security, humanitarian aid, prisoner exchange, and missing persons - merely serve to adorn this ultimatum, aiming to rally support from the majority of world nations," Lavrov said.

1310 GMT — Ukraine says bomber it destroyed struck two cities

Ukraine has said that the long-range Russian bomber plane it shot down earlier had launched deadly strikes on the cities of Dnipro and Kryvy Rig.

"This was the plane that bombed Dnipro and Kryvy Rig. We took our revenge for our cities and civilians," Air Force spokesperson Illya Yevlash said.

1305 GMT — Port infrastructure damaged in Russian attack on Odessa region: Ukraine

A Russian missile attack has damaged port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odessa region, the governor said.

One person was injured, he added on the Telegram messenger app.

1213 GMT — G7 powers to boost Ukraine air defences in face of Russian strikes

G7 powers are determined to bolster Ukraine's air defences, their foreign ministers have said after repeated Russian air strikes which have wrecked power infrastructure and killed hundreds.

The G7 will "bolster Ukraine's air defence capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure," the foreign ministers said, adding they would increase defence and security assistance for Kiev.

"We are determined to continue to provide military, financial, political, humanitarian, economic, and development support to Ukraine and its people," they added.

1205 GMT — China fuelling Ukraine war by aiding Russia: US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that China was indirectly fuelling the Ukraine war with the supply of components to Russia which it uses for its military expansion.

"When it comes to Russia's defence industrial base, the primary contributor in this moment to that is China," he told reporters after a G7 ministers meeting in Capri, adding that this is "allowing Russia to continue the aggression against Ukraine".

0718 GMT — Russia says crew member killed in bomber crash

Russia said a crew member was killed when a military bomber crashed in the southern Stavropol region, adding that it was searching for a fourth pilot.

"To my deep regret, the third crew member has been killed. The search for the fourth pilot is continuing," Stavropol region governor Vladimir Vladimirov said.