Israel strikes army position in Syria: ministry
Israel reportedly launches airstrikes on a Syrian regime army position, as tensions escalate with reports of attacks on Iran, heightening concerns of wider conflict.
"The Israeli enemy carried out an attack using missiles," Syrian defence ministry said. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
April 19, 2024

Israeli strikes have targeted a Syrian regime army position in the country's south, Syria's government and war monitors said, as US media reported Israel had hit Iran.

In a statement on Friday, Syria's defence ministry said, "The Israeli enemy carried out an attack using missiles... targeting our air defence sites in the southern region" and causing material damage.

International war monitors reported Israel targeted an army radar position in the southern province of Daraa that had detected the entry of Israeli planes into Syria's airspace.

The Israeli military has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since the outbreak of a civil war in its northern neighbour in 2011.

But the strikes have increased since Israel's war on the besieged Gaza.

Rayan Maarouf, who runs the Suwayda24 pro-opposition new website, had earlier told AFP there had been strikes on a Syrian army radar position in Sweida province without specifying their origin.

The latest strikes came as explosions were reported early on Friday in central Iran, with senior US officials reporting an Israeli attack.

Iran's Fars news agency reported three explosions near a military base in the province of Isfahan. The official news agency IRNA said there was "no major damage".

Israel warned it would hit back after Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel overnight on April 13 in an unprecedented attack, which was retaliation for a deadly strike on its Damascus consulate.

SOURCE:AFP
