Nations called for "restrain" and "de-escalation" after Israel allegedly launched airstrikes on its adversary Iran overnight, prompting Tehran to activate air defence systems in several cities.

While Israel did not comment on the reported aırstrike, Tehran confirmed explosions in the central city of Isfahan, home to a major nuclear facility.

Several airlines also quickly changed flight paths over Iran, diverted to alternate airports or returned planes to their departure points on Friday in response to airspace and airport closures after the flare-up, flight tracking data showed.

Iran closed its airports in Tehran, Shiraz and Isfahan after the attack and cleared flights from the western portion of its airspace for a few hours after the attack, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

Here is how different countries are reacting to the latest flare-up in the volatile region.

Australia

Australia on Friday urged its citizens in "both Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories" to leave amid reports of an Israeli strike against Iran.

In an updated travel advisory, the country's Foreign Ministry said: "We urge Australians in both Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories to depart if it's safe to do so."

"Military attacks may result in airspace closures, flight cancellations and diversions and other travel disruptions. Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport may pause operations due to heightened security concerns at any time, and at short notice," it said.

The ministry warned that the security situation could deteriorate quickly, with little or no notice.

The Netherlands

The Dutch Foreign Ministry said it was following the situation in Iran "closely" as explosions were heard in several Iranian cities early Friday.