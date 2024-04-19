Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has explained that both Israel and Iran have issued “different” statements regarding Tel Aviv's reported attack on Iran early on Friday, and that there is a lack of clarity.

"Currently, Israel is saying different things, and Iran is likewise putting forward different views, that is, there is no accountability and there is no reasonable statement regarding what happened," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul on Friday.

"In the statements made by Iran, you truly cannot say they are telling the truth. You cannot say that at all for Israel," Erdogan said, also emphasising the absence of unequivocal statements from the United States.

According to US media reports, Israel carried out a "limited strike" inside Iran early on Friday morning.

There have been no official comments from Israel yet.

Iran has denied and downplayed the alleged attacks.

Tensions escalated on Saturday after Iran launched a drone and missile attack against Israel, during which Tehran fired 300 drones and missiles in response to an April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria by Tel Aviv.

Israel's attack reportedly killed seven Iranian military officers, including two top-ranking commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.