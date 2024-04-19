TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan, Iranian counterpart discuss latest developments in region
Turkish diplomatic sources say that the phone call between the two ministers comes after a request by the Iranian side to discuss the recent developments in the region.
Turkish FM Fidan, Iranian counterpart discuss latest developments in region
The sources on Friday said that the phone call was made at the request of the Iranian side, without sharing further information. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
April 19, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian spoke over the phone to discuss the recent developments in the region, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

The sources on Friday said that the phone call was made at the request of the Iranian side, without sharing further information.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it is "closely" monitoring the recent developments in the region, and called on all parties to refrain from steps that could lead to a wider conflict.

RelatedHow the covert Iran-Israel 'war' spilled out into the open

"In light of the latest developments, it is becoming increasingly evident that the tensions that were initially caused by Israel's illegal attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus risk turning into a permanent conflict," a ministry statement said.

RECOMMENDED

The priority of the international community should be "to stop the massacre in Gaza and to ensure lasting peace in our region by establishing a Palestinian state," it added.

Israel-Iran tension

Tension escalated between Iran and Israel on Saturday after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officers, including two top-ranking commanders.

According to US media reports, Israel carried out a "limited strike" inside Iran early Friday morning. There have been no official comments from Israel yet.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev