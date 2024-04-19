Rapprochement with Türkiye is a historical necessity, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has stressed.

"The rapprochement being attempted between Greece and Türkiye is, in my opinion, a historical necessity. The two countries are neighbours. They are destined by geography to live together," Gerapetritis told radio broadcaster Channel One on Friday.

"Those of us who are in the service of the country should try to have a peaceful neighbourhood," he added.

Holding that Türkiye and Greece are unlikely to change their positions on major sources of disagreement before rapprochement commences, the top diplomat said they "will attempt to emphasise those points which are mutually beneficial and can help us to move a little better in our relationship."

He added that the organisation of an upcoming visit to Türkiye by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, scheduled for May 13, was progressing as planned and expressed his hopes for a "good and productive meeting".

Related Türkiye, Greece announce Athens Declaration to improve friendly relations

Marine parks, EU relations