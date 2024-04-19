WORLD
Man sets himself ablaze outside court hosting Trump trial
Man takes out pamphlets espousing conspiracy theories, tosses them around, then douses himself in accelerant and sets himself on fire outside Manhattan court, officials and witnesses say.
A person is covered in flames at a New York courthouse / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 19, 2024

A man has set himself on fire in a park outside the court where Donald Trump is standing trial in Manhattan, with a witness describing him throwing pamphlets before officers rushed to extinguish the flames.

Burning clothes were strewn in the park, which was locked down by authorities, while ambulances lined up nearby on standby, an AFP news agency correspondent at the scene saw on Friday, describing a strong smell of burning chemicals.

Video seemingly taken by witnesses and posted on social media showed a person standing engulfed in flames, then falling to the ground as police and plainclothes officers rushed to beat out the blaze.

One patrol-person used a small fire extinguisher in an attempt to control the blaze. A witness who gave his name as Dave, 73, told AFP he saw a man throwing pamphlets before dousing himself with an unspecified liquid and lighting himself on fire.

TV reporters described the incident unfolding moments after the full panel of 12 jurors and six alternates was selected for the trial of the former president in a hush money cover-up case.

It appeared hearings in the case would resume after lunch despite the incident, but later than usual at 3 pm (1900 GMT).

"A male did light himself on fire outside of the Supreme Courthouse. We're still gathering details from the field," said a New York Police Department spokesman who gave no motive for the man's action.

A fire department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment about Friday's incident, but media reported the man had been taken away for medical treatment.

Tight security

The self-immolation happened in a park opposite the 100 Centre Street courthouse, which has been used by authorities to corral protesters, both pro-Trump and anti-Trump, as well as by some members of the media.

The park, which is close to several courthouses and other buildings, is a popular lunch spot and was cordoned off following the incident.

The courthouse in New York City is already under heightened security, given the former president's presence in the courtroom each day.

New York's police department had promised a major deployment to ensure the trial passes off safely, with the force's head of intelligence, John Hart, calling it a "major challenge."

"We may have to shut this area down," New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said at a news conference outside the courthouse, adding that officials would discuss the security plan soon.

The latest incident recalls the US airman who set himself alight outside the Israeli embassy in Washington in February and subsequently died, protesting the Israeli carnage in besieged Gaza and US complicity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
