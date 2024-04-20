Leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas Ismail Haniya has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the death toll in Israel's war on Gaza passed 34,000.

A statement from Hamas on Friday said President Erdogan and Haniya would discuss Israel's war on Gaza, adding that the head of the group's political bureau was accompanied by a delegation.

Middle East tensions are at a high after Israel's reported attack on Iran and Gaza bracing for a new Israeli assault.

President Erdogan insisted on Wednesday that he would continue "to defend the Palestinian struggle and to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people".

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Qatar on Wednesday and said he spent three hours with Haniyah and his aides for "a wide exchange of views in particular about negotiations for a ceasefire".

Qatar, a mediator between Israel and Hamas, acknowledged on Wednesday that negotiations to end hostilities in Gaza and free captives were "stalling".