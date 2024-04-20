Saturday, April 20, 2024

2045 GMT — The Palestinian presidency said the US House of Representatives' approval of billions of dollars in new military aid to Israel marked "an aggression against the Palestinian people".

The money would "translate into thousands of Palestinian casualties in Gaza" and the occupied West Bank, said Nabil Abu Rudeina, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, calling it a "dangerous escalation".

2050 GMT — 3,814 aid trucks entered Gaza since beginning of April, far less than what US says: Media office

At least 3,814 humanitarian aid trucks have entered Gaza since the beginning of April, far less than what the US administration claims, the Gaza media office said.

“The number of trucks that entered Gaza since the beginning of April until now is 3,814 trucks, an average of 200 trucks per day,” Salama Marouf, the office’s head, said in a statement.

Marouf said “the majority” of the trucks carry “non-essential aid,” and that they are “half of what the US administration talks about.”

“US Secretary of State (Antony Blinken) and (Samantha Power) the Director of the US Agency for International Development claimed that the number of trucks entering Gaza reached 400 trucks per day, and this is not true,” he added.

1816 GMT — US approves new military aid for ally Israel

The US House of Representatives has passed billions of dollars in new military aid to Israel which continues to prosecute its war on Gaza, despite growing international concern for the fate of civilians in Gaza.

The bill, which could be taken up by the US Senate as early as Tuesday, would provide funds mainly to reinforce Israel's Iron Dome air defence.

1844 GMT — Israel PM says US military aid vote 'defends Western civilization'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the approval by the US House of Representatives of billions of dollars in new military aid showed strong support for Israel and "defends Western civilization".

In a post on X, he said: "The US Congress just overwhelmingly passed a much appreciated aid bill that demonstrates strong bipartisan support for Israel and defends Western civilization. Thank you friends, thank you America!"

1839 GMT — Hezbollah says three fighters killed in Israel strike

Three Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in southern Lebanon, the group has said in a statement.

A source close to the group told AFP earlier that "three Hezbollah fighters were killed and two others seriously wounded in an Israeli air strike on a house in the area of Al-Jebbayn".

Hezbollah later confirmed the toll, adding that it had attacked "two buildings used by the enemy soldiers" in Metula and Shlomi in northern Israel, "in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks".

1829 GMT — Israel says US military aid vote 'sends strong message to our enemies'

Israel's foreign minister has said the US House of Representatives' approval of billions of dollars in new military aid "sends a strong message to our enemies".

"The vote on the Israel aid package with an overwhelming bipartisan support proves the strong ties and strategic partnership between Israel and the US, and sends a strong message to our enemies," Israel Katz posted on X. "I hope it passes the Senate soon with strong bipartisan support."

1658 GMT — Hundreds in Gaza contract respiratory illnesses: Media office

Hundreds of cases in Gaza afflicted with respiratory illnesses were recorded in the hospitals due to residents resorting to igniting fires to cook food amid the shortage of cooking gas, Gaza Media Office has​​​​​​​ reported.

“Israeli occupation continues to prevent the entry of cooking gas and various types of fuel into Gaza for the seventh month, especially for Gaza City and the northern governorates, which threatens to exacerbate the humanitarian and health crisis amid the ongoing aggression,” head of the Gaza Media Office Salama Marouf said.

1632 GMT — Turkish President Erdogan warns of conflict spreading in region if Israel persists in its attacks on Palestinians

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned of the danger of the tension escalating, and the conflict spreading if Israel continues in its attacks on Palestinians, during his meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

“President Erdogan stressed the importance of reducing tensions between Israel and Iran to prevent the entire region from descending into conflict, highlighting the essential need for Islamic nations to collaborate in achieving this goal,” said the country’s Communications Directorate on X.

“President Erdogan underlined the vital importance of exercising prudence and strategic thinking for a lasting solution in the region,” added the directorate.

1513 GMT — Palestinian president restructures Central Elections Committee

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a presidential decree restructuring the Central Elections Commission, headed by Rami Walid Kamel Hamdallah, the Palestine News Agency Wafa reported.

The agency added that Abbas received the new head of the Central Elections Committee, Rami Hamdallah, at the presidential headquarters in the city of Ramallah.

The committee includes in its membership Lamis Al Alami, Mazen Sissalem, Kholoud Ashakhshir, Shukri Nashashibi, Issa Mahna, Yasser Moussa Harb, Youssef Awadallah, and Ahmed Al Khaldi.

1429 GMT — Erdogan urges Palestinian unity after meeting Hamas chief: office

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Palestinians to unite amid Israel's war on Gaza, following hours-long talks with Hamas chief Ismail Haniya in Istanbul, his office said.

"It is vital that Palestinians act with unity in this process. The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lie in unity and integrity," Erdogan said according to a Turkish presidency statement.

1350 GMT — Israel committing ‘genocide’ in Nur Shams camp: PLO

An official in the Palestine Liberation Organization has said that Israel is committing “genocide” in the Nur Shams camp for the third day in a row as the Israeli army continues to storm the Tulkarm city and the Nur Shams camp resulting in several casualties.

“The siege has been ongoing since Thursday evening. The Israeli army is besieging the camp from all sides. No one can enter or leave it,” Mu’ayyad Shaa’ban, the head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, told Anadolu.

“The situation is catastrophic and difficult in every sense of the word,” he said.

Shaa’ban pointed out that "the Israeli army forces bombed Palestinian homes with Energa bombs where two martyrs were officially reported."

“A number of martyrs are believed to be on the streets and neither ambulances nor even citizens can reach them,” he added.

1341 GMT — Israeli army detains 30 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has detained 30 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

According to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 8,340.

The latest arrests took place mostly in the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm which has been subject to an Israeli military operation since Thursday.

Earlier Saturday, Mu’ayyad Shaa’ban, the head of the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission and a resident of Nur Shams camp, told Anadolu that Israel is committing “genocide” in the camp.

1256 GMT — Palestine to reconsider US ties after veto of bid for full UN membership

The Palestinian Authority will reconsider bilateral relations with the US after Washington vetoed a Palestinian request for full United Nations membership, President Mahmoud Abbas has said in an interview with the official WAFA news agency.