Saturday, April 20, 2024

1459 GMT — President Erdogan stresses need to prevent recent Iran-Israel tension from benefiting Tel Aviv

Meeting with the head of Hamas, the Turkish president stressed the need to prevent recent developments in Israel’s tension with Iran from benefiting Tel Aviv and to instead keep the focus on the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “assessing tensions between Israel and Iran, emphasized the need to prevent events from bolstering Israel and stressed the importance of refocusing attention on Gaza” so the West continues to question Israel's attacks on Gaza, said the Turkish Communications Directorate on X.

0959 GMT — Egypt calls on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry urged both Iran and Israel to exercise restraint amid high tensions in the Middle East.

Separately, Shoukry said Egypt would host a Turkish delegation to prepare for a visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi to Türkiye in the near future.

0909 GMT — Iran FM downplays reported Israeli retaliation

Iran's foreign minister has dismissed as akin to child's play the reported Israeli retaliation for an unprecedented Iranian strike and said Tehran would not respond unless Iranian "interests" were targeted.

On Friday, Iran's state media reported explosions were heard after, according to an official, small drones were successfully shot down.

"What happened last night was no attack," Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian told NBC News in a Friday interview.

"It was the flight of two or three quad-copters, which are at the level of toys that our children use in Iran."

He added, "As long as there is no new adventure on behalf of the Israeli regime against Iran's interests, we will have no response."

0200 GMT — Israel suspected in Iraq military base attack

Israel has come under suspicion for attacking a military base in Iraq hosting a pro-Iran Hashd al Shaabi group after the US denied involvement in the strikes.