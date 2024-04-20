The United States has agreed to demands from Niger's junta to withdraw its more than 1,000 troops, officials said, upending the US posture in the longtime host of drones in Africa.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell accepted the call to remove troops on Friday in a meeting in Washington with the prime minister of the junta, which sacked the elected government last year, US officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A source, who asked not to be identified, told the Reuters news agency that conversations will be held in the coming days about how that troop drawdown will look.

The source said there would still be diplomatic and economic relationships between the US and Niger despite this step.

The New York Times earlier on Friday reported more than 1,000 American military personnel will leave Niger in the coming months.

Last month, Niger's junta said it revoked with immediate effect a military accord that allowed military personnel and civilian staff from the US Department of Defence on its soil.

The Pentagon had said after that it was seeking clarification about the way ahead. It added the US government had "direct and frank" conversations in Niger ahead of the junta's announcement and was continuing to communicate with Niger's ruling military council.

Related Niger breaks off military cooperation with US

Shifting ties towards Russia