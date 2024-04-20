Saturday, April 20, 2024

1803 GMT — The US House of Representatives has approved a long-awaited $61 billion aid package to help Ukraine's war effort against Russia.

The bill is the product of months of acrimonious negotiations, pressure from US allies and repeated pleas for assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

1826 GMT — US aid for Ukraine 'will kill even more Ukrainians': Kremlin

The US House of Represenatives' approval of a long-delayed $61-billion aid package for Ukraine will kill even more Ukrainians, the Kremlin has said.

"The decision to provide aid to Ukraine was expected and predictable," said Russia's presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, state news agency TASS reported.

"It will further enrich the United States of America and ruin Ukraine even more, by killing even more Ukrainians because of the Kiev regime," he added.

1820 GMT — US House approval of Ukraine aid sends 'clear message' to Russia: EU chief

EU chief Charles Michel has welcomed the US House of Representatives backing of an aid package to Ukraine for its war effort against Russia.

"This sends a clear message to the Kremlin: Those who believe in freedom and UN charter will continue to support Ukraine and its people," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

1807 GMT — NATO chief welcomes US House approval of Ukraine aid

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has hailed the US House of Representatives approval of a long-awaited $61-billion aid package for Ukraine's war effort.

"I welcome that the US House of Representatives has approved a major new package of aid to Ukraine. Ukraine is using the weapons provided by NATO Allies to destroy Russian combat capabilities. This makes us all safer, in Europe and North America," Stoltenberg said on X.

1804 GMT — Zelenskyy welcomes US House approval of Ukraine aid package

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed a vote by the US House of Representatives approving a long-delayed aid package, saying it would "save thousands and thousands of lives".

In a statement on social media, he added: "We hope that (the) bills will be supported in the Senate and sent to President Biden's desk. Thank you, America!"

1800 GMT — Blinken to press China over its support for Russian defence base

The US is prepared to act against Chinese companies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine, a senior US official told reporters, highlighting it as an issue Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise on his trip to China next week.

US officials have warned in increasingly stark terms about what they say is China's assistance in retooling and resupplying Russia's defence industrial base after early setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine, saying that continued support is a top risk to stable relations between Washington and Beijing.

Briefing reporters ahead of Blinken's planned visit to Shanghai and Beijing from April 24-26, the senior State Department official said US-China relations were "in a different place" than a year ago, when ties had sunk to a historic low point after the US downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon.

1003 GMT — Ukraine hit Russian fuel depot overnight: defence source

Ukraine has launched drones at eight Russian regions overnight, hitting three electrical substations and a fuel depot, a source in Ukraine's defence sector said.

Kiev has ramped up strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities in recent months, part of what it calls "fair" retaliation on infrastructure used to fuel Russia's war.

"At least three electrical substations and a fuel storage base were hit and caught fire. The target was the energy infrastructure that feeds Russia's military-industrial complex," the source said.