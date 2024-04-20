WORLD
Two Mexican mayoral candidates reportedly killed on same day
Candidates are murdered in Tamaulipas and Oaxaca regions as political violence escalates ahead of June elections in Mexico.
15 candidates for regional positions have been murdered in Mexico since last September, when the process for the upcoming general elections began. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
April 20, 2024

Two mayoral candidates were reported killed in Mexico, one in the country's northeast and another in the south, authorities said — part of a wave of political violence ahead of June elections.

In Tamaulipas, a state plagued by organised crime situated on the US border, a manhunt was launched for the person who stabbed candidate Noe Ramos, according to state attorney general Irving Barrios.

Local media reported the centre-right candidate, who was seeking reelection as head of the municipality of Mante, was walking through the streets to meet with residents when he was attacked by a man with a knife on Friday.

Ramos subsequently died of his wounds, state security spokesman Jorge Cuellar told Milenio television.

Meanwhile, in the southern state of Oaxaca, another mayoral candidate, Alberto Antonio Garcia, was found killed on Friday after going missing this week, according to the state prosecutor's office.

Authorities had been searching for Garcia, a candidate with the ruling Morena party, and his wife, Agar Cancino, the current mayor of San Jose Independencia, after they were reported missing on Wednesday.

Cancino was found alive on Friday, but Garcia was dead, the prosecutor's office said.

Spiral of violence

For years, the spiral of violence linked to organised crime has claimed the lives of Mexican politicians from various parties, especially those who hold or are seeking regional positions.

Since September 23, when the process for the June general elections began, 15 candidates for regional positions have been murdered, the consulting firm Integralia had reported before the deaths of Ramos and Garcia.

Earlier this month, an aspiring mayor in one of Mexico's most dangerous cities, Celaya, was gunned down in the street during a visit to meet supporters.

