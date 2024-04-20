WORLD
Explosion hits Hashd al-Shaabi headquarters in Iraq
An investigation has been launched into the blast that caused material losses and injuries, according to Hashd al-Shaabi militia group.
Three members of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia group were injured during a missile strike targeting the Kalsu military base. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Emir Isci
April 20, 2024

Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi militia group confirmed that an explosion had occurred at its headquarters in the Kalsu military base in the northern Babil province in central Iraq.

In a statement on Saturday, it said: “An investigation team immediately arrived at the scene,” adding that the blast caused material losses and injuries.

Earlier on Saturday, Baghdad Today News Agency reported that “unidentified aircraft targeted the headquarters of Hashd al-Shaabi forces with two missiles at the Kalsu base in Babil province.”

At least one member of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia group was killed and eight others were injured during a missile strike targeting the Kalsu military base.

Civil defence teams were able to control the large fire caused by the bombing inside the base which also houses members of the Iraqi army and the federal police, according to the agency.

Denial in involvement

The United States, meanwhile, denied involvement in the blast.

"We are aware of reports claiming that the United States conducted airstrikes in Iraq today. Those reports are not true," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

Israel also said it was not involved in the explosion, according to CNN, citing an official.

AA
