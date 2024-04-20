Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi militia group confirmed that an explosion had occurred at its headquarters in the Kalsu military base in the northern Babil province in central Iraq.

In a statement on Saturday, it said: “An investigation team immediately arrived at the scene,” adding that the blast caused material losses and injuries.

Earlier on Saturday, Baghdad Today News Agency reported that “unidentified aircraft targeted the headquarters of Hashd al-Shaabi forces with two missiles at the Kalsu base in Babil province.”

At least one member of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia group was killed and eight others were injured during a missile strike targeting the Kalsu military base.

Civil defence teams were able to control the large fire caused by the bombing inside the base which also houses members of the Iraqi army and the federal police, according to the agency.