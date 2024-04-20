Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cautioned that if Israel continues its attacks on Palestinians, tensions would further escalate and conflict could spread to the entire Middle East.

“President Erdogan stressed the importance of reducing tensions between Israel and Iran to prevent the entire region from descending into conflict,” during his meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Istanbul, the country’s Communications Directorate wrote on X on Saturday.

The president “underlined the vital importance of exercising prudence and strategic thinking for a lasting solution in the region,” it added.

During the meeting, Erdogan also stressed the necessity of establishing an immediate and permanent ceasefire, as well as measures that ensure the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Palestine's Gaza.

Aside from Israel's attacks on Palestine's Gaza and tensions in the Middle East, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and a range of global and regional issues.

Earlier, Erdogan also met with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniya. Evaluating the tensions between Israel and Iran, he emphasised that such events should not distract the international community from the atrocities Israel continues to inflict in Gaza.

Related Turkish President Erdogan receives Hamas chief in Istanbul

Israeli occupation "primary cause of instability"

Earlier on Saturday, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and the two held a joint news conference.

“The occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel and the unconditional support of the West for this are one of the main reasons for the instability problem in the Middle East,” Fidan said during his address.

Unless this is addressed, tensions in the region will continue to escalate, he said, also noting that "If this crisis is not resolved properly, if Palestinians are not given the state, independence, and sovereignty they deserve, such crises will continue to escalate in our region."