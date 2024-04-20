TÜRKİYE
Türkiye captures suspected PKK ringleader operating in western Germany
Mursel Durmaz, codenamed Zeynel, allegedly carried out terrorist activities for PKK in western German cities of Cologne and Troisdorf.
The PKK terrorist organisation has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
April 20, 2024

A suspected ringleader of the terrorist group PKK, operating in part of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region, has been captured in Istanbul by Turkish forces.

Mursel Durmaz, codenamed Zeynel, was captured in a joint operation by Istanbul police's Counterterrorism Branch and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), security sources said on Saturday.

After receiving intel that Durmaz, who has allegedly been active in the western German cities of Cologne and Troisdorf, was set to arrive in Istanbul by plane, teams detained him at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

The suspect was taken to Istanbul police headquarters, where he was processed. Afterwards, he was remanded in custody by the judge on duty, sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

