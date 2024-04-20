WORLD
2 MIN READ
US renews controversial foreign intelligence surveillance law
The law allows US agencies to sweep up communications, including phone calls and emails of non-Americans anywhere outside of US territory.
US renews controversial foreign intelligence surveillance law
The program enables US intelligence agencies to conduct electronic surveillance without seeking a judicial warrant. / Photo: AFP archive / AFP
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2024

US lawmakers have approved the renewal of a powerful electronic surveillance tool widely used by American intelligence agencies abroad, but criticised by civil liberties organisations.

Senators voted 60-34 on Saturday shortly after midnight to pass the bill, and the White House said President Joe Biden will "swiftly sign the bill into law."

The program enables US intelligence agencies to conduct electronic surveillance without seeking a judicial warrant.

In particular, it allows them to sweep up communications, including phone calls and emails, of non-Americans anywhere outside of US territory. That includes communications from US citizens to foreigners targeted for monitoring.

The law will ensure "that our security professionals can continue to detect grave national security threats and use that understanding to protect the United States," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

RelatedThe Muslim surveillance-industrial complex

'Kill FISA'

RECOMMENDED

The authority under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) has been denounced by privacy and civil liberties advocates.

It passed the House a week ago, but its renewal was the subject of fierce debate.

Former president Donald Trump, who wants to unseat Biden in the election this fall, got involved in the negotiations by urging lawmakers last week to "Kill FISA."

"It was illegally used against me, and many others. They spied on my campaign!!!" Trump wrote, without proof, on his Truth Social platform earlier this month.

A senior White House official in December urged Congress to renew the program, saying that with the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and amid high tensions with China and a persistent threat of cyberattacks, it would be a dangerous time for "unilateral" disarmament.

RelatedUS judge blocks Twitter's bid to reveal government surveillance requests
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho