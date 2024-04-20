At least 58 people going to a funeral died after their overloaded river boat capsized in the Central African Republic's capital Bangui, the head of civil protection has said.

"We were able to extract 58 lifeless bodies," Thomas Djimasse told Radio Guira on Saturday. "We don't know the total number of people underwater".

According to witnesses and videos on social media, the boat was carrying more than 300 people some standing and others perched on wooden structures when it sank on the Mpoko River on Friday.

The vessel was heading to the funeral of a village chief but got into difficulty shortly after setting off. Rescue services arrived 40 minutes after the disaster.