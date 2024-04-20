Tens of thousands protested in several cities in Israel, including Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem, to demand early elections and the release of hostages held in Gaza.

An Anadolu correspondent said on Saturday demonstrations were also held in Caesarea, Haifa and Be'er Sheva.

Demonstrators protested at the intersection of Kaplan Street and near the Kirya (Defense Ministry) in Tel Aviv. Families of hostages held a protest in the city's museum square.

Protesters demanded immediate early elections and held the government responsible for not returning hostages from Gaza.

In front of the Defense Ministry, Einav Tsinguker, the mother of detainee Matan Tsinguker, attacked Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir.

“He wants to burn the country and open a new front against Iran,” she said.

Tsinguker, addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said: “Your hands are stained with the blood of the dead. You abandoned (the hosta ges in Gaza), corrupted, stole and occupied,” in reference to charges he faces in his corruption trial.

“Taking pictures with soldiers or at Independence Day celebrations (Palestinian Nakba anniversary) won't help you. Nothing can cleanse you from failure and abandonment. Hamas defeated you, and we paid the price,” she said.

'Terrible and extremist government'

Opposition leader Yair Lapid addressed the rally in Paris Square in Haifa. “This government is not the state. This government is a disaster for the country,” he said. “They will not convince me that there is no alternative, and that this terrible and extremist government is the best thing this country can offer its citizens.”