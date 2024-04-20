WORLD
Türkiye aims ‘to bring the massacre in Gaza to an end’
Efforts by members of Israeli government to shift agenda will be fruitless, says Oncu Keceli.
Keceli said efforts by members of the Israeli government to shift the agenda will be fruitless. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2024

A Turkish official said that Ankara’s foremost objective is “to bring the massacre in Gaza to an end” and the establishment of a Palestinian state to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli's comments were in response to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz’s post on X with a picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniya that was accompanied by derogatory and defamatory comments.

“It is the Israeli authorities who should be ashamed. They have massacred nearly 35,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children,” he said.

Türkiye will continue to work in this direction and expose crimes committed by Israeli authorities, he added

Hamas chief praises Turkish role

On other hand, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniya praised Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support for the Palestinian cause.

“President Erdogan's statement during the the Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) group meeting where he described Hamas as the national liberation movement and likened it to the Kuvayi-Milliye (National Forces), is undoubtedly a source of pride for us and the Palestinian people,” Haniya told Anadolu in an exclusive interview, following his meeting with Erdogan in Istanbul.

Erdogan had said in the party’s group meeting: “Hamas is what Kuvayi Milliye (National Forces active during the Turkish War of Independence between 1918 - 1921) was in Türkiye during the National Struggle. We definitely know that saying this will come with a price.”

Haniya said: “Hamas is a movement that resists to liberate our lands, sacred values, and people from historical occupation.”

Highlighting Türkiye’s historical ties to the Palestinian cause due to its regional and Islamic position, Haniya said Erdogan's remarks reflect the conscience of the Turkish people, who consider the Palestinian cause as their own, empathize with Gaza from a humanitarian perspective and stand against oppression.

He underlined the need to unite efforts to stop the attacks of the Zionists, who remain standing with US support.

Haniya praised Erdogan and the Turkish people's intellectual, historical and political stance on the Palestinian cause.

“We still remember President Erdogan lifting the map of Palestine during his speech at the UN and explaining how Palestine was gradually occupied in response to Shimon Peres,” he said. "We closely monitor Türkiye's position in the region, its regional and international policies, and its stance on the Palestinian cause and Gaza with great importance."

"We still remember how the Turkish people sacrificed martyrs on the Mavi Marmara for the lifting of the blockade in Gaza," Haniya said, adding that Türkiye maintains a consistent stance on the Palestinian cause and the Gaza blockade.

"During our meeting with Erdogan, we discussed the decisions taken regarding commercial restrictions on Israel and their effects on commercial activity," he said.

"This is an important step against the Zionist enemies who shed the blood of women, children, and elderly Palestinians in attacks on Gaza, threaten Rafah with land attacks, and disrespect Muslim holy sites, especially Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem," he added.

SOURCE:AA
