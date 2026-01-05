Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said he told US President Donald Trump in a phone call that Venezuela must not be dragged into instability after the toppling of its leader Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan warned that violating national sovereignty and disregarding international law were dangerous steps that could lead to “serious global complications.”

“Türkiye never approves of any act violating international law,” Erdogan said, adding that Ankara strives to do what is best for both Türkiye and the “brotherly Venezuelan nation.”

He said Türkiye would stand by the “friendly people of Venezuela in their struggle for prosperity, peace and development,” noting that Maduro and the Venezuelan people had previously shown friendship toward Türkiye.

Erdogan also stressed the importance of preserving a rules-based international order.

Türkiye is at the "forefront" of countries around the world that defend justice, legitimacy, and international law, he said.