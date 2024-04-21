Sunday, 21 April, 2024

2001 GMT — Despite growing global outrage over the continuing offensive on Gaza, the Israeli army chief has approved plans for “continuation of the war” in the enclave, according to an official statement.

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi “approved plans to continue operations in the southern front (Gaza),” army spokesperson Daniel Hagari told a news conference at Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.

He added that “preparations are being made for the next steps of the war in the Gaza Strip,” despite international calls for a ceasefire.

“We completed another operation in the middle of the Gaza Strip against Hamas this week to destroy its infrastructure,” he said.

“There are always forces operating inside Gaza, along with additional forces preparing for the next steps in the war,” he said.

1809 GMT — Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian teenagers and a woman in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry has said.

Sunday's incidents, after numerous deaths during an Israeli raid further north in the Palestinian territory, added to a two-year surge of violence in the West Bank that has accelerated since the war in Gaza began on October 7.

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said the deaths of the two Palestinian teenagers were "caused by occupation (Israeli army) bullets".

It identified them as Muhammad Majid Musa Jabareen, 19, and Musa Mahmud Musa Jabareen, 18.

In a separate incident on Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead Palestinian woman Labiba Faza Sidqi Ghannam, 43, at the Hamra checkpoint.

1651 GMT — Hamas claims rocket fire from Lebanon on Israel’s Upper Galilee

Hamas has claimed responsibility for a rocket fire from Lebanon on Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said 20 Grad rockets were launched from Lebanon at an Israeli army base near the town of Shomera.

It said the rocket fire was in response to “massacres committed by the Israeli enemy” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

1645 GMT — Israel's Gantz asks US to reconsider decision to sanction IDF battalion, Axios reports

Israel war cabinet member Benny Gantz spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and asked him to reconsider the decision to sanction the Israeli army's Netzah Yehuda battalion, an Axios reporter has said, citing Gantz's office.

1641 GMT — Germany's Scholz warns Israel's Netanyahu against escalation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the state of the region, a spokesperson for the German government said.

"The Chancellor emphasised that it was essential to avoid a regional escalation," the spokesperson said.

1638 GMT — Israeli army unit accused of abuses ‘kills Palestinians for no real reason,’ says party leader

Israeli Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli has called for dismantling an army unit with a history of abuses, saying it is killing Palestinians “for no real reason.”

Her call came amid reports that the US was preparing to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda battalion over human rights violations committed by the combat unit against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

“The sanctions are an acknowledgement of the reality and an understanding that Israel’s conduct in the territories cannot continue,” Michaeli said on X.

“The violent and corrupt conduct of the Netzah Yehuda battalion and those around it has been known for years, and nothing has been done to stop it.”

1447 GMT — Israel vows to increase 'military pressure' on Hamas soon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will increase "military pressure" on Palestinian resistance group Hamas in a bid to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

"In the coming days we will increase the military and political pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages," Netanyahu said in a video statement on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Passover, threatening to "deliver additional and painful blows" without specifying.

Despite an international outcry, Netanyahu has repeatedly said that the army will launch a ground assault on Rafah, a southern Gaza city so far spared an Israeli invasion where more than 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge.

1422 GMT — Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he would fight against sanctions being imposed on any Israeli military units after media reported that Washington was planning such a step against a battalion for alleged rights violations.

On Saturday, the Axios news site reported that Washington was planning to impose sanctions on Israel's Netzah Yehuda battalion that has operated in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said it was not aware of any measures being taken.

"If anyone thinks they can impose sanctions on a unit of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) - I will fight it with all my strength," Netanyahu said in a statement.

1349 GMT — Israel arrests 50 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

At least 50 Palestinians were detained by Israeli army forces in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to a local non-governmental organisation.

All the detainees were taken into custody during a military raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

At least 14 Palestinians were killed during a 3-day Israeli raid in the camp, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

The new arrests brought to 8,400 Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

1259 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis say departure of German frigate from Red Sea ‘step in right direction’

Yemen’s Houthi group has hailed the departure of a German frigate from the Red Sea as a “step in the right direction.”

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle said Saturday that frigate Hessen left the Red Sea after completing its mission of “protecting commercial ships from Houthi militants in Yemen.”

“The departure of the German frigate is a step in the right direction,” said Hussein Al Ezzi, who acts as a deputy foreign minister in the Houthi-led government, said in a statement.

1246 GMT — Türkiye calls on international community to recognise Palestine state

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on the international community to oppose the US veto on Palestine’s UN bid and recognise Palestine state.

“It is unjust that Palestine is not allowed to become a member of the UN. We call on the international community to oppose this injustice and recognise the state of Palestine,” said Hakan Fidan in a joint news conference with his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug in Istanbul.

During a meeting with Merzoug, Fidan said that they discussed the “ongoing massacre in Gaza,” adding: “Just like Türkiye, Mauritania also adopts a sensitive policy regarding the Palestinian issue, particularly the situation in Gaza, and provides all possible support.”

1227 GMT — 190 bodies found in mass grave at hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Palestinians exhumed at least 190 bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza, the state news agency Wafa has reported.

The bodies were found following Israeli troop withdrawal from the city on April 7 after a military offensive there, Wafa said.

It said women and children made up the majority of the victims in the mass grave.

According to the broadcaster, around 500 people have been reported missing following the Israeli offensive on Khan Younis.

1206 GMT — US aid to Israel 'green light' for Gaza 'aggression': Hamas