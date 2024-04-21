WORLD
China launches new rocket, places remote sensing satellite in orbit
The launch of the new satellite marks the 17th launch of China's space program in 2024.
The Long March 2D rocket can launch 1.3-ton spacecraft into sun-synchronous orbits at 700 km altitude.  / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
April 21, 2024

China said it had launched a Long March 2D carrier rocket, placing a remote-sensing satellite in space.

The rocket blasted off at 7:45am (Beijing time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and sent the Yaogan-42 02 satellite into the preset orbit, state-run Xinhua News reported on Sunday.

The latest launch marked the 17th rocket launch of 2024 and the 517th flight overall for the Long March rocket family, the nation's workhorse launch vehicle fleet.

The Long March 2D rocket, fueled by liquid propellants and boasting a liftoff thrust of 300 metric tons, is capable of launching 1.3-ton spacecraft into sun-synchronous orbits at roughly 700 kilometres in altitude.

