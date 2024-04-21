Sunday, April 21, 2024

1803 GMT —Ukraine's military has said it had struck and damaged a long-serving Russian rescue vessel in Sevastopol, the headquarters in occupied Crimea of Moscow's Black Sea Fleet.

Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said the vessel, the Kommuna, had been hit in Sevastopol Bay and it was "clear that the ship is no longer in a state to carry out assignments."

A post on the Ukrainian Armed Forces Telegram channel said the ship was one of the oldest operated by the Russian Navy and had been launched in 1913.

1545 GMT — Germany's Scholz hopes for quick decision on Ukraine funding in US Senate

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that he hoped the US Senate would quickly approve funding for Ukraine aid after the House of Representatives on Saturday passed a legislative package providing security assistance.

1534 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy: 'We must reduce the time between decisions and enable our soldiers'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for efforts to reduce to a minimum the time between political decisions to provide military aid to Ukraine and enable the country's soldiers.

"The time between political decisions and inflicting real defeats on the enemy at the front, between the approval of the aid package and providing the strength to our guys - this should be reduced to a minimum," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"And this strength is what is truly needed to change the situation at the front ."

1437 GMT — US aid shows Ukraine will not be 'second Afghanistan': Zelenskyy

The decision by the US House of Representatives to earmark $61 billion in long-delayed aid for Ukraine shows the country will not become "a second Afghanistan," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"This aid will strengthen Ukraine and send the Kremlin a powerful signal that it will not be the second Afghanistan," Zelenskyy said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

"The United States will stay with Ukraine, will protect Ukrainians, and... they'll protect democracy in the world," he added.

1233 GMT — Russia says deeper US involvement in Ukraine to result in 'same loud, humiliating fiasco' as that of Vietnam, Afghanistan