Sunday, April 21, 2024

1111 GMT — Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei thanked the country's armed forces for their operation against Israel and urged them to "ceaselessly pursue military innovation and learn the enemy's tactics," Iran's official news agency reported.

"How many missiles were launched and how many of them hit their target is not the primary question, what really matters is that Iran demonstrated its will-power during that operation," Khamenei said.