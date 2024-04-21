WORLD
Iran-Israel tensions live: Iran thanks armed forces for Israel operation
The primary question isn't how many missiles hit their target, Khamenei states, adding that "Iran demonstrated its will-power during the operation."
Ali Khamenei urges country's armed forces to "ceaselessly pursue military innovation and learn the enemy's tactics. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024

1111 GMT — Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei thanked the country's armed forces for their operation against Israel and urged them to "ceaselessly pursue military innovation and learn the enemy's tactics," Iran's official news agency reported.

"How many missiles were launched and how many of them hit their target is not the primary question, what really matters is that Iran demonstrated its will-power during that operation," Khamenei said.

For our live updates from Friday, April 20, click here.

