Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on the international community to oppose the US veto on Palestine’s UN bid and recognise the state of Palestine.

“It is unjust that Palestine is not allowed to become a member of the UN. We call on the international community to oppose this injustice, and recognise the state of Palestine,” said Fidan on Sunday in a joint news conference with his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug in Istanbul.

During a meeting with Merzoug, Fidan said they discussed the “ongoing massacre in Gaza,” adding: “Just like Türkiye, Mauritania also adopts a sensitive policy regarding the Palestinian issue, particularly the situation in Gaza, and provides all possible support.”

Fidan further said Türkiye and Mauritania are in “great solidarity” on Gaza, adding: “We will continue our cooperation for an urgent cease-fire and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid."

He also said the two nations’ efforts will continue “uninterrupted until an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with its capital in East Jerusalem and territorial integrity, is established based on the 1967 borders."

Türkiye-Mauritania relations

Mauritania stands out as a “stabilising factor” in the region, Fidan stressed and said Türkiye will continue to exert significant efforts, including enhancing security cooperation and economic collaboration, for the stability and prosperity of the region.

Fidan further said they had the opportunity to thoroughly evaluate the bilateral relations during the meeting, adding that they reaffirmed their determination to enhance cooperation in all fields, particularly in economic and commercial matters.

“We aim to organise the first joint economic commission meeting as soon as possible, and have reached an agreement on this matter as well,” he added.

Fidan underlined the contribution of Turkish Airlines' flights to Mauritania to the economic relations between the two countries, highlighting the importance of fisheries.

He mentioned that fisheries and aquaculture were discussed during the meeting, and the importance of convening a joint commission for these areas was also stressed.

Türkiye’s efforts to further strengthen its humanitarian bonds with “our Mauritanian brothers” continue, Fidan said, noting that the number of students enrolled in schools operated by the Turkish Maarif Foundation reached 1,224.

“We are also delighted by the fact that our Mauritanian brothers are studying in Türkiye with scholarships, further enhancing our ties,” he said.