WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kosovo holds extraordinary local elections in Serb-majority municipalities
Despite boycotts by political parties belonging to Kosovo Serbs due to perceived unfair election rules, polling stations are open with extensive security measures in place.
Kosovo holds extraordinary local elections in Serb-majority municipalities
A total of 23 voting centres, including some containers in safe areas, are set by the Kosovo Central Election Commission. / Photo: AP / AP
By Emir Isci
April 21, 2024

Voters in Kosovo's Serb-majority municipalities are heading to the polls for extraordinary local elections to choose new mayors.

Polling stations in North Mitrovica, Zubin Potok, Leposavic, and Zvecan municipalities are open on Sunday from 7 am to 7 pm local time (0500 GMT-1700 GMT) for some 46,556 registered voters.

A total of 23 voting centres, including some containers in safe areas, are set by the Kosovo Central Election Commission.

Political parties belonging to Kosovo Serbs, who constitute the majority in the region, announced that they would boycott the election.

Serb List, the largest Serbian party in Kosovo, announced that they are boycotting the elections because the government of Kosovo added difficult-to-reach clauses in the election rules so that mayors can be dismissed through elections.

For mayors to be removed from office, 50 percent plus 1 percent of the voters of the municipality in question must vote in that direction.

The Kosovo police, NATO's Peace Force in Kosovo (KFOR), and the EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX) took extensive security measures in the region to hold the election.

RelatedKosovo's Serb-majority municipalities hold extraordinary mayoral elections

  1. Demonstrations and tensions

RECOMMENDED

After the extraordinary local elections held on April 23, 2023, in four municipalities in the north of Kosovo (Zvecan, Zubin Potok, Leposavic, and Northern Mitrovica) were boycotted by the majority Serbs, the candidates of the minority Albanian political parties won the elections.

Kosovo Serbs organised demonstrations that lasted weeks after the Albanian mayors took office.

Tensions arose between the Kosovo police and Kosovo Serbs, who were sent to the region to protect the Albanian mayors, and on May 29, 2023, dozens of KFOR soldiers were injured as a result of the confrontation between KFOR soldiers protecting the municipal buildings and Kosovo Serbs.

The EU demanded that Kosovo hold new local elections in the region, and then began to impose "punitive measures" on the country because it did not take steps to reduce tensions.

The Kosovo government had also announced that it had made the necessary legal regulations regarding the removal of mayors by collecting a certain percentage of signatures and then holding elections.

Kosovo Serbs gathered the required number of signatures in January to remove the mayors in the region, paving the way for elections.

RelatedKosovo seizes properties of fugitive Serb politician
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists