Ecuadorans were voting Sunday in a referendum on proposed tougher measures to fight a surge in gang-related crime.

The country's violence has been blamed on gangs with links to transnational cartels using Ecuador's ports to ship drugs to the United States and Europe.

The results of the referendum "will define the course and the state policy that we will take in order to face the challenge" of organized crime, said President Daniel Noboa as voting began in Quito.

Nearly 13.6 million of the country's 17.7 million inhabitants are eligible to cast a "Yes" or "No" ballot over 10 hours of voting.

"We continue on a peaceful, calm, safe voting day," National Electoral Council President Diana Atamaint said.

Noboa declared in January a state of "internal armed conflict" with about 20 criminal groups blamed for a spasm of violence sparked by the jailbreak of a major drug lord, still on the run.

Gangsters kidnapped dozens of people, including police and prison guards, opened fire in a TV studio during a li ve broadcast, and threatened random executions in the days-long outburst that caused about 20 deaths.

Noboa imposed a state of emergency and deployed soldiers to retake control of the country's prisons, which had become the nerve center for gang operations and a bloody battleground that has claimed the lives of more than 460 inmates in three years.

Despite these efforts, the violence has persisted. Two mayors have been killed in the past week, making it five in a year and three in less than a month.

Since January last year, at least a dozen politicians have been killed in Ecuador, including presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was gunned down last August after a campaign event.

In Sunday's vote, Noboa is seeking popular backing for his plans to clamp down even harder on those responsible for such acts.

Citizens are being asked to approve an expansion of military and police powers, significantly boosting gun controls and imposing harsher penalties for "terrorism" and drug trafficking.

Noboa is also proposing to change the constitution so that Ecuadorans wanted abroad for organized crime-related offenses can be extradited.