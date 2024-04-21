TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Senior US diplomat to visit Türkiye for counterterrorism consultations
State Department counterterrorism coordinator to meet with Turkish officials to 'broaden and strengthen' counterterrorism cooperation.
Senior US diplomat to visit Türkiye for counterterrorism consultations
Richard will engage Turkish officials on ways to “further combat exploitation of global finance channels by terrorist organisations.”  / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2024

A senior US diplomat will travel to Türkiye’s capital on Monday to meet with Turkish officials to “broaden and strengthen” counterterrorism cooperation, including ensuring the defeat of terrorist organisations such as the PKK, DHKP-C and Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The visit to Ankara by Elizabeth Richard, the State Department’s coordinator for counterterrorism, comes after the two countries agreed to relaunch the Türkiye-US Counterterrorism Consultations following a meeting last month in Washington, D.C. between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism.

Richard and her Turkish counterparts will “broaden and strengthen US-Türkiye counterterrorism cooperation to thwart terrorist travel; combat terrorism-related networks engaged in organised crime; ensure the defeat of terrorist organisations such as the PKK, DHKP-C and (Daesh) ISIS in Syria and Iraq; and cooperate to counter the threat of (Daesh) and al Qaeda affiliates present in Africa and South and Central Asia,” the department said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Richard will also engage Turkish officials on ways to “further combat exploitation of global finance channels by terrorist organisations,” the statement added.

In its more 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

RelatedGood terrorist, bad terrorist: How US is undermining Türkiye’s concerns
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho