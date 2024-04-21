Around 2,000 people gathered in Paris to protest against racism, Islamophobia and police violence in France while showing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza as they endure a humanitarian crisis.

Carrying Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyehs, or headscarves, they chanted slogans on Sunday.

They also displayed banners saying "Stop racism, stop Islamophobia," "Our children are in danger," "Stop the genocide in Gaza" and "Anti-colonialist anti-Zionist resistance."