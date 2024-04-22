At least four Palestinians were injured in an attack carried out by illegal Israeli settlers protected by the Israeli army on the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said Sunday.

Medical teams at the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah “are dealing with three (moderate to serious) injuries from live ammunition to the chest and o ne injury to the hand as a result of the aggression of the occupation forces and illegal settlers on the village of Burqa in Ramallah,” the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, an eyewitness told Anadolu that a number of illegal settlers attacked Burqa and set fire to a mobile sheep pen, prompting residents to confront them, but the Israeli army confronted the residents with tear gas bombs.

According to the eyewitness, the attack “resulted in the burning of a large sheep pen, the destruction of tons of fodder, the slaughter of a number of sheep and the burning of vehicles.”

He noted that there were Israeli army reinforcements inside the town and on its northwestern outskirts, adding that residents were prevented from reaching the fires to extinguish them.

